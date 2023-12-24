Derek Hough Gives Update On Wife Hayley Erbert’s Successful Skull Surgery in Emotional Instagram Post

Dancer/choreographer Derek Hough recently shared an update on his wife Hayley Erbert’s recovery following the emergency craniectomy she underwent earlier this month. Hough took to Instagram to announce she had a successful second surgery. “With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned,” he wrote.

“My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team,” he continued. “Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago.”

It was on or about December 7 when Erbert became disoriented and had to be rushed to the hospital, where she underwent an initial surgery. Hough has been updating his followers on Instagram as Erbert began recovery.

Thanking his fans

“We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you. Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us,” the “Dancing with the Stars” favorite wrote, thanking everyone who has supported the couple.

Hough then shared more information on his wife’s recovery. “This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here,” he wrote. “We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for standing with us. We love you. With heartfelt thanks and endless gratitude.”

Along with fans showing their support, Erbert’s mother also commented on Hough’s post, writing, “Derek- you have been a beautiful example of in sickness and in health. Thank you for loving my baby the way you do.”

