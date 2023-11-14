’90s Country Hitmaker Mark Chesnutt is Taking a Break From Touring to “Concentrate on Getting Well” After Recent Hospitalization

Honky tonk legend Mark Chesnutt is taking a break from touring to focus on his health. Chesnutt took to social media to share the news earlier today. The country hitmaker didn’t give any specific information on his health issues. However, he was clear about his plans for the rest of the year.

“Many of you who know me well, know that I have been struggling with a battle that I’ve fought to overcome for many years on my own,” he wrote. “Now, after some extreme health issues I’ve recently experienced the time has come. The fight is over.”

Chesnutt added that he has decided to take time to get healthy. “I’ll be coming off the road for the next couple of months to concentrate on getting well,” he added. The “Bubba Shot the Jukebox” singer will be focusing on himself and his family while he’s off the road. However, his overall goal is to get back to business as usual. He said he wants to “get back out on the road to give back to ALL of you who have shown my unconditional support, care, and love throughout my entire career.

“I truly appreciate your heartfelt understanding in my commitment, and your sensitivity to my decision, and the privacy to allow me this time,” he continued. Before signing off, Chesnutt gave his fans some good news. “I’ll see you when I return to the road in February.”

Earlier this month, Chesnutt’s official X account gave another vague health update. “Mark Chesnutt is currently undergoing a medical evaluation after being admitted to a local hospital on Wednesday, November 1st,” his team wrote in the post. They added, “Mark and Tracy appreciate the outpouring of love, prayers, and support. Mark is looking forward to seeing everyone soon.”

Chesnutt’s health has made touring difficult in recent years. In 2021, he had to have urgent back surgery. Recovering from the surgery sidelined the singer for months. Finally, he was able to return to the road in the summer of 2022. Then, in February of this year, Chesnutt had to cancel more shows due to “health issues and doctor’s orders.”

He was only able to tour for a short time in 2023 before his latest bout of health issues sidelined him once again.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder