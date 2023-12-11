Derek Hough Says Wife Is “on the Long Road of Recovery” Following Emergency Brain Surgery

Derek Hough is opening up about his wife Hayley Erbert after the dancer suffered a medical emergency. The Dancing With The Stars star says Erbert is recovering, taking to Instagram to thank his followers for all the support they’ve given him.

“Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience, and no more so than in the last 48 hrs,” Hough wrote on Instagram. “She is now on the long road of recovery.”

Hough also wrote that he is appreciative of those who reached out to help. It appears Erbert is stable and on the mend. Hough continued, “Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us. The kindness that we’ve been shown in this incredibly unfathomable and life-changing time is immeasurable. The offers of assistance that have poured in have been so humbling and appreciated.”

He also wrote, “Our hope is that as a family, we can somehow and some way pay it forward.” Erbert was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cranial hematoma caused by burst blood vessel. The dancer reportedly began feeling disoriented after performing. She required an emergency craniectomy. Erbert had been performing as part of the couples’ A Symphony of Dance tour in Washington D.C.

According to the Mayo Clinic, an intracranial hematoma causes blood to collect within the skull. It’s typically caused by a blood vessel that’s burst in the brain. That blood causes pressure in the brain and can prove to be fatal if not treated promptly. It’s typically caused by a traumatic event.

Derek Hough Tied the Knot in August 2023

Hough began dating in 2015 after appearing on Dancing With The Stars together. The couple officially tied the knot a few months ago in August 2023. The couple decided to go on tour together, which Hough opened up about in an interview with Edge.

He said, “The one big difference is that I’m a married man now. I got married a few months ago, and my beautiful wife is on the road with me. She’s dancing with me — She’s sensational. She’s beautiful. To share the stage with her each night is amazing. We met eight years ago, on tour, dancing together, and we haven’t been on tour since, and here we are eight years later, and we’re on tour together again. It’s pretty extraordinary.”

[Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images]