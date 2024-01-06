Michael Bolton Gives Update After Undergoing Brain Surgery: “I Am Beyond Grateful”

While the holidays may have seemed like somewhat of a whirlwind for most, it was a more somber time for singer Michael Bolton, who received the unsettling news that he had a brain tumor.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Bolton started by wishing fans a “happy and healthy new year.” Continuing, the singer explained how he needed surgery for a brain tumor. “I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery.”

Bolton went on to say he is now in the stages of recovery due to his “incredible medical team.” “The surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family,” he wrote. “For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring.”

Hopes to Perform Again Soon

Bolton admitted he hoped to not have to disappoint fans as he canceled some of his upcoming concerts. He wrote, “It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”

He ended his message by again thanking fans for their support. “I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB.”

As for fans, they showered Bolton with love. As one fan wrote, “Glad they found it and got surgery and you are healing. Be patient and listen to your doctors. We will be waiting patiently for your return once you are ready.”

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images