Details Emerge on New Elton John Collaborative Album: “One of the Best Things They’ve Ever Done”

At the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Elton John revealed that he’d just recorded a new album in Los Angeles that he promised was going to “surprise the sh*t” out of fans. Now The Who’s Pete Townshend, a longtime friend of John’s, has revealed some apparent details about the record.

In a recent interview with ClashMusic.com, Townshend said John, with whom he FaceTime’s regularly, had teamed up with acclaimed singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile on the project.

“Elton is so fraught with loss at not knowing what to do next,” Townshend, referring to the fact that John had recently finished his farewell tour. “He’s just gone over to L.A. to make an album with Brandi Carlile. They made an album together in two weeks. He says it’s one of the best things they’ve ever done.”

Elton John Is “Great Company”

Townshend also discussed some of John’s admirable qualities with the website.

“He’s great company. And he’s very smart,” the 78-year-old rock legend said. “But he’s also a wonderful musicologist, [who really keep up] with what’s new. See, when he attaches onto somebody, he’s sincere about it. I still find myself pretending to like people that I’m not sure that I like because they appear to be unbelievably cool.”

About Brandi Carlile

Carlile previously worked with John on a track titled “Simple Things,” which is featured on John’s 2021 collaborative album The Lockdown Sessions. She also performed “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” with him in November 2022 at his farewell concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angles. In addition, Carlile has been known to perform a number of John’s songs at her own concerts, including his classic 1971 tune “Madman Across the Water.”

Over the last couple of years, Carlile also garnered plenty of attention for helping to organize and taking part in Joni Mitchell’s first live performances since the folk legend suffered a debilitating brain aneurysm in 2015.

What Elton Said About the New Album

John’s comments about the new album took place during his speech inducting his longtime lyricist, Bernie Taupin, into the Rock Hall at the November 3 ceremony.

John also said of the project, “It’s absolutely wonderful, and it’s full of youth and it’s full of vitality. And it’s a wonderful place to be after [Taupin and I have] been together for 56 years.”

Meanwhile, in a holiday message for members of his Rocket Club fan group, John again mentioned the new album, as well as a documentary that will be premiering in 2024.

