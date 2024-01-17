President Biden Congratulates Elton John on Joining the EGOT Club: “A Singer and Songwriter of Our Time, for All Time”

Elton John has got some friends in high places, including President Joe Biden, who congratulated the pop-rock legend on becoming the latest entertainer to join the exclusive EGOT club, after his Emmy win on Monday, January 15.

“Sir Elton John has been a tidal wave throughout his career to help people rise up and make hope and history rhyme,” Biden wrote in a message posted on his social media sites Tuesday. “Six Grammy Awards. Two Oscars. One Tony. And now, one Emmy. Congratulations Elton—a singer and songwriter of our time, for all time.”

President Biden Honored John in 2022

President Biden and his family are longtime fans of John, and in September 2022, Biden presented Elton with the National Humanities Medal following a special concert that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer played on the White House Lawn.

As the President bestowed the honor on John, he thanked the singer/pianist “for moving our souls with his powerful voice in one of the most defining songbooks of all time.”

About John’s Emmy-Winning Special

John’s won his Emmy in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category for his Disney+ concert special Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.

The special was a three-hour live-streamed event that captured the final North American show of John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the concert included guest appearances by Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, and Brandi Carlile.

John was unable to attend Monday’s Emmy ceremony because he’d just undergone a knee operation. John’s husband, David Furnish, who was one of the special’s executive producers, was among those on hand to accept the trophy.

Interviewed while at the event, Furnish commented, “It’s a massive honor. We’re so proud of the program that everyone created, and super happy that Elton is now an EGOT.”

Furnish also reported that John was “back home in the U.K.,” and he’d just had his knee replaced. He then added, “If you think about the number of pianos he’s jumped off of in platform heels, [it] probably comes as no surprise that he’s having his knees replaced.”

Furnish also revealed that after the big Emmy win, he woke up John “in the middle of the night, FaceTimed him, and he squealed down the phone he was so happy.”

John Responds to His Emmy Win

John, meanwhile, took to his social media pages to express his excitement about his milestone career achievement.

“We won an Emmy and I am on cloud nine!!” he wrote. “Receiving this recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved, and I am so deeply grateful.”

He continued, “Whilst I am gutted that I couldn’t be there to accept this award in person … my heartfelt thanks go out to the [Television Academy] and all those who took the time to vote. This award reflects the collective effort and creativity of an amazing team…”

John went on to thank the various people who worked on the special, as well as his band members, and his special guests.

He also thanked “all the fans, friends, and collaborators who have supported me throughout the years.”

John concluded the message by noting that he was honored “to have joined the hallowed ranks of EGOT winners,” adding, “here’s to the joy of music and the magic it brings to our lives!”