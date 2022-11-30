Brandi Carlile Announces ‘SNL’ Performance

Brandi Carlile is set to play Saturday Night Live on December 10. Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short will host the show.

“The greatest @nbcsnl of the year!” the Americana songwriter and performer shared on Twitter. “I would fly to New York City just to witness this from the audience. But instead, I get to sing my songs on my favorite show.”

The greatest @nbcsnl of the year! I would fly to New York City just to witness this from the audience. But instead, I get to sing my songs on my favorite show 🤯🤘🏼@SteveMartinToGo #MartinShort pic.twitter.com/f00wSW7vph — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) November 29, 2022

Carlile last made an appearance on the variety show in October 2021, coinciding with the release of her album In These Silent Days. She performed “Broken Horses” and “Right on Time” during her musical set.

In September, Carlile released her latest musical offering, a deluxe edition of her 2021 album, renamed for the 2022 release, In the Canyon Haze. Earlier that month she also joined her friend and musical collaborator Allison Russell for a performance of their duet, “You’re Not Alone,” at the 21st Annual Americana Honors & Awards.

Carlile, who recently announced her forthcoming Mothership Weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day next year, also joined her friend and hero Elton John at his final stadium show in the United States in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

Ever-connected to the heroes of her past, Carlile also has been working with country star Tanya Tucker on Tucker’s first new single since 2019. The singer/songwriter also announced new shows with Joni Mitchell in the Pacific Northwest area, where Carlile is originally from.

Carlile and her wife Catherine also released a new song together, “You and Me on the Rock,” which the pair performed on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Fans can see that video below.

The good times never stop for the acclaimed and award-winning Americana artist. But for Carlile, that seems to be the way she likes it. Next stop: Saturday Night Live!

