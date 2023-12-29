Elton John Teases More Than Just a New Album in 2024 With Special Message to Rocket Club Fans

Few artists can compare to the legendary Elton John when it comes to talent, success, and pure showmanship. With a career spanning over 60 years, the singer has sold more than 300 million albums and received a knighthood for his contribution to music. Using his voice to become an icon, the singer continues to grace fans with his talents. And with the end of 2023 just a few days away, it appears the singer is already looking to 2024, sharing what fans can expect of him in the new year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a video for fans in his Rocket Club community, John not only wished those watching a “Happy Christmas” and a “Happy New Year,” but he also shared some details about what 2024 had in store. First, he recounted how amazing 2023 was for him as he performed the final show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Although he admitted he would not be hosting any shows in the new year, that doesn’t mean he is done entertaining.

Giving fans a glimpse into the future, John announced a new album is coming in the new year, as well as a documentary. While not giving away details about the documentary, it’s worth noting that in 2022, Disney announced a project with the icon called Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and The Years that Made His Legend for Disney+.

[RELATED: 5 Elton John Hit Singles Not Written with Bernie Taupin (and There Are Some Big Ones!)]

Thanking His Supporters

Besides a new album and documentary, it seems John is looking to return to the stage with the musical retelling of The Devil Wears Prada. When the musical debuted in 2022 in Chicago, it received lackluster reviews. Hoping to rework the project, the musical is set to return in the new year.

While getting fans excited for 2024, John ended his message with high praise for those who supported him. “The greatest thing about this year has been you guys, who’ve supported me, come to the shows, bought the records, and keep flying the Elton John name very, very highly,” he wrote. “I can’t thank you enough … I will be in touch next year!”

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images