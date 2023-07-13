Dexter Star Michael C. Hall’s Indie Band, Princess Goes, Releases New Song and Music Video

Actor Michael C. Hall’s indie band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, or simply Princess Goes has released a new single titled “Shimmer.” The band has also dropped an official music video for the track.

Princess Goes features Dexter star Michael C. Hall as the lead vocalist, Matt Katz-Bohen on keyboard, and Peter Yanowitz on drums. Katz-Bohen has worked with Blondie and Cyndi Lauper, while Yanowitz is known for his time spent with The Wallflowers and Morningwood.

“Shimmer” is a spacey and calming tune, accompanied by a strangely hypnotic video that holds a runtime of three minutes and 19 seconds. The music video for the song features psychedelic camera movements reminiscent of the classic experimental art film Enter the Void, as the viewer travels through a strange city. The band shows up on billboards throughout the video.

“Shimmer” is a single from Princess Goes’ upcoming sophomore album, Come of Age. Come of Age will be released on September 15. The band’s debut studio album, Thanks for Coming, on February 12, 2021.

While speaking to XS Noise, Princess Goes opened up about the sound of “Shimmer.” The band told the outlet, “If ‘Shimmer’ sounds like it was written in a fever dream it’s because it basically was. The chord progression originated from a simple bass line and floor tom beat and it evolved from there, building on its own momentum, like an argument that is heating up.

“For the most part, in Princess Goes we’ve eschewed traditional song structures whenever possible, both lyrically and musically, in favor of a more experimental approach, kinda like musical poems,” Princess Goes continued. “In ‘Shimmer’ the lyrics slip out like a secret, like something from the subconscious, with absolutely no regard (or use) for verses or choruses, instead they seem to be mostly concerned with conveying this very human need to be heard.”

Princess Goes will be embarking on a UK & European tour in order to promote their upcoming album. The tour will begin on September 26 in Manchester and will end on October 7 in London. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on July 14.

Check out the official track list for Come of Age below:

“Offering” “Let It Go” “Blur” “Come of Age” “Shimmer” “Jetpack” “Glasswing” “Take Me Home” “Beija” “Saving Grace” “Whatever Whispers” “Floating”