Dhani Harrison Reveals Hypnotic “Damn That Frequency,” Featuring Blur’s Graham Coxon

Dhani Harrison released his first new music in six years with the hypnotic single “Damn That Frequency.” Featuring Blur’s Graham Coxon on saxophone, “Damn That Frequency” is a follow-up to Harrison’s 2017 solo debut In Parallel.

You don’t know the thoughts that take control of your throne / We must be the pawns of overlords / Gotta get away, we live in a realm still I gotta break up and out of this hell sings Harrison coiled in trance-like beats.

To mark the release of “Damn That Frequency,” Harrison is playing two shows at Omeara in London, England on October 18 and 19.

In 2006, Harrison released his debut EP EP001 with Thenewno2, a collaborative project with Oliver Hecks. The duo released one more EP and three albums together, including their 2008 debut You Are Here, thefearofmissingout in 2012, and 2013 release Beautiful Creatures. The latter album was also the soundtrack to the Richard LaGravenese film of the same name.

In 2010, Harrison also worked on the album As I Call You Down with Fistful of Mercy, which he formed with Ben Harper and Joseph Arthur.

Throughout most of his career, Harrison has composed music for television and film, along with collaborating with Prince, Annie Lennox, Pearl Jams, Perry Farrell, Wu-Tang Clan, UNKLE, John McLaughlin, and Regina Spektor, among others. Harrison was also involved in the development of The Beatles: Rock Band video game, released in 2009.

In 2018, Harrison scored the Sundance Award-winning documentary Matangi/Maya/M.I.A., which chronicled to success of artist M.I.A. He has also worked on the scores for Obey Giant – The Story of Shepard Fairey, Showtime sitcom White Famous, the Amazon historical drama Good Girls Revolt, the HBO docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed, and more.

Earlier in 2023, the solo catalog of George Harrison moved to Dark Horse Records, the label the late Beatle founded in 1974. Now run by Dhani and David Zonshine, the label oversees Harrison’s catalog, from his 1968 debut Wonderwall Music through his 12th and final album Brainwashed in 2002, which was released a year after his death in 2001 from cancer at the age of 58.

Dark Horse also houses Harrison’s classic 1970 album, All Things Must Pass, and the 1973 follow-up, Living in the Material World, along with Dark Horse (1974), and his 1987 release Cloud Nine.

In 2016, Harrison and Zonshine co-produced A Night to Celebrate the Music of George Harrison, a live album and concert DVD, recorded from the George Fest tribute concert at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California in 2014.

Photo: Josh Giroux / Courtesy of Big Hassle PR