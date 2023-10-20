Dhani Harrison (George’s Son) Releases First LP in 6 Years ‘INNERSTANDING’

Dhani Harrison, the son of the late former Beatle George Harrison, released his latest record today (October 20), INNERSTANDING. The offering marks Harrison’s first album in six years. It is out now on digital services and will be released on vinyl on February 9.

And with the news, the multi-time Grammy Award-winner shared that the new LP also includes appearances from Blur’s Graham Coxon, Liela Moss of The Duke Spirit, and the Australian artist Mereki. Fans can check out the single “New Religion” below.

Said Harrison in a press statement, “Here we are in a new world and here is the new album that has come forth from it.”

The new album was produced by Harrison and co-mixed by Paul Hicks, who has worked with both the Beatles and the Rolling Stones on previous projects.

Harrison, who first rose to musical popularity with his band thenewno2, later began a solo career. He released the album IN///PARALLEL in 2017 to popular acclaim. And now he’s back with his latest solo offering.

The 45-year-old British-born Harrison, who is also known for his work scoring movies and television shows like the HBO docuseries, The Case Against Adnan Syed, has collaborated in his career with groups like Wu-Tang Clan and Pearl Jam, and solo artists like Annie Lennox and Regina Spektor.

Harrison is the only son of George and Olivia Harrison. He first became known publicly in the music world when he helped George record his 2002 album, Brainwashed, which was released posthumously after the former Beatles’ death.

As a performer, Harrison has played big-name festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza.

Fans can check out the tracklist for Harrison’s new LP here below as well as his latest single from the offering, “New Religion,” which features Coxon.

Track List for INNERSTANDING:

1. Dangerous Lies

2. New Religion

3. Ahoy There!

4. La Sirena

5. Damn That Frequency

6. The Dancing Tree

7. The Right Side Of History

8. Ghost Garden

9. I.C.U

10. Wolves Around The City

Photo: Josh Giroux / Courtesy of Big Hassle PR