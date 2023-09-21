Toby Keith Celebrates Solo-Penned Hits on ‘100% Songwriter’

Toby Keith is celebrating the art of songwriting on his new album, 100% Songwriter, which explores the many career hits he wrote on his own. The album fittingly opens with his debut single and first No. 1 hit, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” which he wrote in a motel room in Kansas. It’s followed by a dozen other signature songs including “You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This,” “Country Comes To Town” and “Courtesy Of The Red, White and Blue.” The songs are lifted from 10 of Keith’s 19 studio albums released thus far, beginning with his self-titled debut in 1993 to White Trash with Money in 2006.

“Toby prides himself on being a songwriter first and foremost…so what better way to celebrate his songwriting accomplishments than to release an album of songs he wrote alone?” as described in an Instagram post about the “compilation of 13 self-penned songs” that arrives on November 3.

“Arguably one of the most successful self-directed recording artists of any era, Keith has had many hits with a wide array of co-writers and a handful from outside writers,” according to a press release. “Perhaps most impressive is how many of his most iconic songs he wrote by himself, which puts him in league with performing songwriters including Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton.”

Keith has also released a remastered edition of the video for album tracks “Who’s Your Daddy?” with “Who’s That Man?” set to arrive in October 2023. The country superstar will be honored with the Country Icon award at the People’s Choice Country Awards airing from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on September 28 on NBC.

Since 2021, Keith has largely been out of the public eye while undergoing treatment for stomach cancer. He made a surprise appearance at his bar in his home state of Oklahoma, Hollywood Corners, in June 2023 where he performed some of his biggest hits. He also was a surprise guest at LOCASH’s show at Tin Roof in Orlando, Florida, in July 2023.

Toby Keith 100% Songwriter track list:

1. “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” from Toby Keith

2. “He Ain’t Worth Missin’,” Toby Keith

3. “Wish I Didn’t Know Now,” Toby Keith

4. “Who’s That Man?,” Boomtown

5. “Big Ol’ Truck,” Boomtown

6. “Does That Blue Moon Ever Shine On You,” Blue Moon

7. “Country Comes To Town,” How Do You Like Me Now?!

8. “You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This,” How Do You Like Me Now?!

9. “Courtesy Of The Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),” Unleashed

10. “Who’s Your Daddy?,” Unleashed

11. “Stays In Mexico,” Greatest Hits 2

12. “Honkytonk U,” Honkytonk U

13. “Crash Here Tonight,” White Trash With Money

Photo by Richard McLaren/Courtesy Shock Ink