Did Bad Bunny Diss Harry Styles at Coachella?

Bad Bunny headlined a jam-packed Friday of Coachella weekend one on April 14 in Indio, California. But, during his thrilling set, which saw him become the first solo Latin musician to headline the fest, he appeared to subtly fire shots at fellow world-famous pop star Harry Styles.

While his stage design team was displaying tweets from fans on screen, one of the tweets shown read like a diss to Styles. “goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagaon,” the user wrote, essentially claiming that Bad Bunny was more talented than Styles because he could make Styles’ songs but Styles’ couldn’t make Bad Bunny’s. Both “As It Was” and “El Apagón” landed on the Billboard Hot 100, with the former lasting at No. 1 for 15 weeks and the latter peaking at No. 54.

After Bad Bunny received backlash for showing the tweet during his performance, a representative from his team spoke with Rolling Stone about the incident. The rep claimed that Bad Bunny did not approve of the tweet’s inclusion, and had no knowledge of it.

Later on Monday, design company Sturdy.co, who was contracted by Bad Bunny to put together the visuals for his set, issued a statement via Instagram Story. In their note, they mentioned that they mistakenly included the tweet’s text, and will not re-use the image for Bad Bunny’s second weekend set at Coachella.

“Our intention is to create light hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny’s personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer,” Sturdy.co said. “The request from the artist during the visuals for ‘El Apagón’ performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for (this) Friday’s performance. These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico.”

Styles never issued a response to the debacle, but it seems that Bad Bunny had no malicious intent toward the singer whatsoever.

