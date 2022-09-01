Diddy and Dr. Dre Reunite in Studio—“One of My Biggest Dreams Finally Came True”

Could we see a Diddy/ Dr. Dre collab in the near future?

All signs (and pictures) point to yes. Diddy shared an Instagram post on Tuesday (Aug. 30) that showed the two music moguls in a recording studio together.

“Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true,” the “I’ll Be Missing You” artist wrote about the experience with the N.W.A legend and Beats Electronics co-founder. “I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be.”

Met with excited comments from fellow rappers and fans alike, the post, documenting their first song together ever, depicts images of the pair smiling, laughing, and laying down vocals.

Describing it as a great experience, Diddy concluded with “I hope one day ya’ll get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero.”

Their reunion comes after the two have reportedly been entangled in a business-related feud since 2014. A rep for Diddy, however, denied any beef between the two moguls to The Post. And Diddy and Dre showed no signs of ever having an 8-year beef while in the studio earlier this week.

The two were reportedly working on Dre’s upcoming album, although the rappers both have projects in the works. Diddy recently launched Love Records, a new label in partnership with legendary Motown Records, dedicated to R&B music. Dre’s 2002-scrapped project, Detox, has been hinted at being rebooted, as well.

Snoop Dogg and Kanye West were also spotted sharing the studio space. A star-studded project seems to be on the horizon. Stay tuned.

Are you happy to see a Sean Combs / Dr. Dre collaboration in the works? Let us know, comment below.

(Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)