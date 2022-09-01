Louis Tomlinson has ‘Faith In The Future,’ Reveals New Album Details, Shares Single “Bigger Than Me”

Back with his first new music since 2020, Louis Tomlinson is looking to the future on his upcoming album, Faith In The Future.

The former One Direction singer shared the details of his long-awaited sophomore solo album on social media. According to his Instagram announcement, Faith In The Future, a 14-song LP, is an album he has been “living with for a while.”

Now, Tomlinson has one-upped his announcement, dropping the album’s first single “Bigger Than Me.” Reminiscent of early 2000s emo-pop punk, the guitar-driven anthem celebrates personal growth, letting go, and embracing change.

When somebody told me I would change / I used to hidе behind a smile / When somеbody told me I would change / I was afraid, I don’t know why / ‘Cause so does the world outside, I realized, Tomlinson sings in the chorus.

“I realized from doing those live shows what it means to my fans and how everything I do is bigger than me,” the singer said of the song. “It’s almost a coming of age for myself and putting opinions about myself to the back of my mind and thinking about what it potentially means for other people.”

Check out Tomlinson’s new single below.

Faith In The Future is scheduled for a Nov. 11 release.

Track List:

1. “The Greatest”

2. “Written All Over Your Face

3. “Bigger Than Me”

4. “Lucky Again”

5. “Face The Music”

6. “Chicago”

7. “Common People”

8. “Out Of My System”

9. “Angels Fly”

10. “Saturdays”

11. “Silver Tongues”

12. “She Is Beauty We Are World Class”

13. “All This Time”

14. “That’s The Way Love Goes”

(Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage)