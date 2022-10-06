Diddy Says Former Friend Mase Owes Him $3 Million, Calls Him “Fake Pastor”

In between promoting his new R&B music, Love Records, and persona, Diddy stopped by the popular show, The Breakfast Club, to air out some beef.

On Wednesday (October 5), Diddy talked about the rumors that he steals money from his artists, and specifically the rumor that he did so with his former light-voiced emcee Mase, who is still calling out his former mentor.

Said Diddy on the show, referencing the 1997 LP, Harlem World, “Just in general, the Mase thing. I did one album with Mase. One album. How much money do you think I owe this guy? And then he became a fake pastor and went and conned people. And y’all gon’ let him throw dirt on the god’s name. Anybody can come and step up. Bring your receipts. But I’m not playing. I’m back outside and I’m fighting back for us. And I’m also doing some fighting back for me.”

According to music retailers like iTunes, Mase’s follow-up albums to Harlem World—Welcome Back and Double Up—were also released under Diddy’s label, Bad Boy.

But that didn’t stop Diddy from claiming that Mase also owes him $3 million for an advance for an album he never delivered.

“Ma$e owes me $3 million,” Diddy said. “That’s facts, I got the receipts.”

He continued, “And I’m not gon’ go back and forth with Mase. I’m not going back and forth with nobody. I’m just gonna speak up for myself now… Anybody that thinks I owe them something, show me the receipt and you’ll get paid within 24 hours.”

In the past, Diddy has heard many complaints from former artists about not getting paid, though Mase has been at the forefront of those claims. Mase even dropped a Diddy diss track, “Oracle 2: Standing on Bodies,” in which he called out the mogul for not doing the right thing by his stable of musicians.

In May, Mase also accused the mogul of sabotaging one of his shows in Las Vegas. Strangely, Mase has also faced claims of stealing from artists, namely from Fivio Foreign. Mase denies those claims.

(Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC)