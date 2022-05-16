Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Announced New Single on the Way During Billboard Music Awards

As Sean “Diddy” Combs took the stage to begin the Billboard Music Awards, which he hosted and executive produced, the music mogul had another announcement.

He’s set to release his next single, “Gotta Move On,” which features Bryson Tiller.

During the show, Combs delivered a performance medley that included the live debut of the new single. The song announcement comes on the heels of Combs announcing his new R&B label, Love Records, which the mogul is beginning in conjunction with Motown Records.

In the opening medley, Combs also performed “First Class” with rapper Jack Harlow, “Mo Money, Mo Problems” with Christian King Combs and Teyana Taylor.

The award show was held at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday (May 15).

The new song will reportedly be on Combs’ next album. The release dates for the song and upcoming LP have not yet been released. According to a press statement, “Love Records will be dedicated to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers, and songwriters.”

Combs has inked an exclusive album deal with Motown Records. His new album will be the first release from Love Records, in partnership with Motown.

Motown Records shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Love Records. Motown Records @Diddy’s new album will be the first release from Love Records in partnership with Motown. Welcome to the Motown family”

The announcement marks Combs’ re-entry into making music. Combs’ new album will be released this summer, uniting the three-time Grammy Award-winner with Motown for the first time in his 30-year career.

“Music has always been my first love, LOVE RECORDS is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” said Combs. “For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

“This is a major moment for Motown, as Diddy is one of this century’s most important voices in music and culture; To be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental,” said Motown Records C.E.O. and Chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam.

Combs will be the Executive Producer, curator, and A&R for his upcoming LP.

He will also continue in his oversight role on his label, Bad Boy Entertainment.

In addition to his catalog of hit records, Diddy has produced and creatively shaped the sound for superstars Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G., Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Boyz II Men, Britney Spears, Kanye West, and many more.

Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC