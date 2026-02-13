Dierks Bentley Announces Off the Map Tour for 2026

Dierks Bentley just announced a run of U.S. tour dates for this summer. Dubbed the Off the Map Tour, the limited outing will see the country superstar bringing his brand of country music to amphitheaters in 11 cities across the continental U.S.A.

Videos by American Songwriter

Coming in hot off the heels of a spring run with Luke Combs, this tour won’t be one to miss—especially for fans of traditional country and bluegrass. That’s because Bentley’s bringing a whole mess of talent along for the ride: Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, Kaitlyn Butts, Mountain Grass Unit, Cole Goodwin, and Owen Riegling will be in the support slot at select dates. Watch Dierks and Ricky rip through “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)” below via Instagram.

The Off the Map Tour kicks off June 12 in Rogers, Arkansas, and will wrap in St. Augustine, Florida on July 18. View the full tour routing and lineup information below.

Dierks Bentley’s Off the Map Tour: How to Get Tickets

Presale for Risers (sign up at dierks.com) begins Tuesday, February 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. General onsale begins Friday, February 20 at 10:00 a.m. local, also via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Dierks Bentley tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Bentley’s “‘Off The Map’ is a song about going to that place where you take a break from it for a little bit, whether it’s a bar stool sipping something cold, or a back porch down a back road,” said the singer in a statement. “I like to think that our shows are aplace where our fans can go off the map for a few hours, and recharge the batteries.”

“The band and I are so excited about sharing the road with the one and only Ricky Skaggs, as well as with the other guys and girls on the shows with us this summer,” Bentley continued. “They were all hand picked, as I am big fans [sic] of theirs. Can’t wait to get out there and watch their shows before we get to go out and do our thing. Going to be some great on-stage collaborations this summer.”

6/12 – Rogers, AR < ~

6/13 – Kansas City, MO < ~

66/12 – Rogers, AR < ~

6/13 – Kansas City, MO < ~

6/25 – Bonner, MT ! #

6/26 – Airway Heights, WA * #

7/2 – Colorado Springs, CO < #

7/9 – Gilford, NH < *

7/10 – Bridgeport, CT < *

7/11 – Canandaigua, NY < *

7/16 – Wilmington, NC < #

7/17 – Charleston, SC < #

7/18 – St. Augustine, FL < #

< Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

* Kaitlin Butts

# Cole Goodwin

~ Owen Riegling

! Mountain Grass Unit

Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images

When you purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.