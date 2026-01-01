Dierks Bentley Performs a Vibrant Set During Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Show

Dierks Bentley is helping fans ring in 2026! The country star performed during New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, lighting up the stage.

Performing “Cold Beer Can” with Stephen Wilson Jr., the guys got the crowd excited throughout their time on stage. The duo ended their time on stage by excitedly pointing at each other from the stage.

Bentley is just one of many people who will perform during the five-hour-long CBS special.

Headliners Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman will take the stage at Bicentennial Park, where they’ll be joined by CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Meanwhile, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr. will perform at various venues across Music City.

Additionally, Dwight Yoakam and Marcus King will take the stage at Category 10, home of the official New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash watch party, with special guests Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack.

Bert Kreischer and Hardy are hosting the special, which will include appearances by comedian Dusty Slay, Entertainment Tonight‘s Cassie DiLaura, Sirius XM host Buzz Brainard, and UFC champion Kayla Harrison.

Dierks Bentley’s Year Ahead

Bentley released his latest LP, Broken Branches, in June.

“I feel like I’m in a great spot in my career where I’m still looking forward, I’m still doing the biggest tours you can do, and I’m mostly able to look back at some gratitude and perspective on how I got here,” Bentley told American Songwriter of the album. “In Nashville, we’re all broken branches. We all did something our family had never done before, and here we are, just broken branches that fell off the family tree.”

Fans will get a chance to see Bentley live next year, as he’ll be supporting Luke Combs on his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. Bentley’s run of shows will kick off on March 21 in Las Vegas. He’ll conclude his time on tour in Toronto on June 6.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for American Cancer Society