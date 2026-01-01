Post Malone Dazzles Attendees During ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance

Post Malone is bringing his country flair to Times Square. The singer took the stage on Wednesday during ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special.

Posty got the crowd going as he sang “That’s My Story” by Collin Raye, expertly starting 2026 off on the right foot. With a bright white cowboy hat atop his head and a contagious energy, the audience couldn’t help but sing along with Posty.

Posty is far from the only performer to take the stage during the eight-hour-long broadcast. In fact, 39 singers are slated to take the stage on New Year’s Eve, from locations including New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Puerto Rico.

Diana Ross will headline the evening, which is being hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora in New York, Chance the Rapper in Chicago, and Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough in Las Vegas.

50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Puth, Chappell Roan, Ciara, and Demi Lovato are all slated to take the stage.

Additionally, Filmore, Goo Goo Dolls, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, Maren Morris, Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, Russell Dickerson, and Tucker Wetmore will perform.

The ABC broadcast is slated to air from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET.

Post Malone’s Year Ahead

Posty’s New Year’s performance caps off a big year for the singer. Following the release of his country LP F-1 Trillion in 2024, Posty largely spent 2025 on the road. He and Jelly Roll criss-crossed the world on his Big Ass Stadium Tour.

2026 is shaping up to be just as exciting. Posty will once again hit the road with Jelly Roll next year. He’ll also be on the festival circuit, as he’s set to play Tortuga Music Festival, Stagecoach, Gulf Coast Jam, and more.

As for new music, during a Twitch stream, Posty promised that that falls into his 2026 plans too. Not only that, but Posty said fans may even get more than one LP next year.

“Chances are, chat, we are getting two albums in 2026,” he revealed. “If everything goes my way.”

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images