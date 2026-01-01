Jason Aldean’s ‘Nashville Big Bash’ Performance Will Have You Jamming Out Into the New Year

Jason Aldean is helping fans ring in 2026! The country star served as one of the headliners of CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash alongside Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.

Videos by American Songwriter

Aldean took the stage at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park to sing “My Kinda Party”, expertly entertaining both the live crowd and those watching from home as the show returned from a 30-minute break.

Later, Aldean once again performed, singing “Burnin’ It Down,” “Whiskey Drink,” “That’s the Trouble with a Heartbreak,” “How Far Does a Goodbye Go,” and “She’s Country” in separate times on stage.

The five-hour broadcast, which is being hosted by Bert Kreischer and Hardy, is set to feature tons of unforgettable performances, including one from the latter host himself.

CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers are also set to perform during the special. Meanwhile, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr. will take the stage from various venues across Music City.

Additionally, Dwight Yoakam and Marcus King will take the stage at Category 10, home of the official New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash watch party, with special guests Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack.

Fans can also look forward to appearances by comedian Dusty Slay, Entertainment Tonight‘s Cassie DiLaura, Sirius XM host Buzz Brainard, and UFC champion Kayla Harrison.

Jason Aldean’s Year Ahead

Aldean’s New Year’s Eve performance is the first of many big things to come in the year ahead for the singer. He will put out his latest LP, Songs About Us, on April 24.

Fans have already heard three songs off of the LP: “Help You Remember,” “Hard To Love You,” and “Lovin’ Me Too Long.”

“It means the world when one of my songs helps someone through a hard time—or celebrates their best moments. This album is about all of that—the highs, the lows, and everything in between,” Aldean said in a press release. “Every track started with a real story or feeling, and together we turned those experiences into music. In the end, I realized this album is about all of us. These are songs about us.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Aldean will set out on the Full Throttle Tour 2026, a continuation of his 2025 outing. Following the U.S. run, Aldean will perform shows across New Zealand and Australia.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images