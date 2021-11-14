Disney+ Shares New Clip From Peter Jackson’s Beatles Documentary, ‘Get Back’

Fans are really going to gobble up the new Disney+ documentary on the British band The Beatles over Thanksgiving weekend. That’s when the streaming service is set to premiere the long-awaited three-part series from Oscar Award-winning director Peter Jackson.

To whet music lovers’ appetites, Disney+ has shared another new clip from the docu-series, which is slated to run November 25-27. Check out the clip below.

In the 90-second clip, we can see the Mop Tops rehearse the song “I’ve Got A Feeling,” from their inimitable LP, Let It Be. That’s the album that Jackson’s docu-series centers on, the making of the record, and the relationship amongst the band members while doing so.

Earlier this year, Disney+ released the then-new 4-minute trailer for the series, which shows how, in 1969, a film crew was given unprecedented access to the band. Now, the footage is being released, cut, and directed by the Oscar-winning Jackson. He sourced the series from 57 never-before-seen hours of material. Until now.

“In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines. The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership,” Jackson said in a statement. “It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia – it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”

Jackson continued, “I’m very grateful to The Beatles, Apple Corps, and Disney for allowing me to present this story in exactly the way it should be told. I’ve been immersed in this project for nearly three years, and I’m very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it.”