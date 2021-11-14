Beyoncé Shares New Song “Be Alive” from Will Smith Movie ‘King Richard’

Queen B. is here for King Richard.

Legendary artist and performer Beyoncé dropped her newest single “Be Alive” ahead of the new Will Smith movie King Richard, which is about the family and career of tennis greats, Venus and Serena Williams.

The song, which marks Beyoncé’s most recent release since her 2020 single “Black Parade” for The Lion King, tells about the sister’s pride and their fight to get to the top.

It feels so good to be alive (It feels so, so, so, so good) / Got all my sisters by my side (I got all my sisters by my side) / Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried (Black off if I tried) / That’s why I lift my hеad with pride / Now we’re sitting on top of thе world again, huh, Bey sings in the chorus.

Beyonce had previously spoken about working on new music to Harper’s Bazaar in September 2021 saying, “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming”

Check out the new song below.

King Richard stars Will Smith as Venus and Serena’s father, Richard Williams. The synopsis for the movie shared by HBO reads, “Based on the true story that will inspire the world, King Richard follows the journey of an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time: Venus and Serena Williams.

“Richard Williams had become a public figure for anybody that followed tennis, but not a lot of folks knew that he had this plan for the girls’ lives and the influence that he had,” director Reinaldo Marcus Green told the Daily News. “It was his idea for them to play tennis. It was his idea for them to get behind that, and then … they, as a family, rallied together to obviously become what we now know as two of the greatest athletes of all time.”

King Richard is due out in theaters and on HBO Max on November 19.

Check out a few of the song’s bright, harmonic lyrics below:

[Intro]

It feels so good to be alive

Got all my family by my side

Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried

That’s why I lift my head with pride

[Verse 1]

I got a million miles on me

They want to see how far I go

The path was never paved with gold (Gold)

We worked and built this on our own (Own)

[Pre-Chorus]

And can’t nobody knock it if they tried

This is hustle personified

Look how we’ve been fighting to stay alive

So when we win, we will have pride

Do you know how much we have cried?

How hard we had to fight?

[Chorus]

It feels so good to be alive (It feels so, so, so, so good)

Got all my sisters by my side (I got all my sisters by my side)

Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried (Black off if I tried)

That’s why I lift my hеad with pride

Now we’re sitting on top of thе world again, huh

Photo by Kevin Winter