Doctor Reveals What Kept 75-Year-Old Country Icon Alive After His Onstage Medical Scare

With his career starting during the 1970s, Ronnie McDowell continued to take the stage well into 2025. Sharing hits like “Older Women”, the country singer traveled to Oley, Pennsylvania, back in June for what seemed like just another performance. But not long into his set, tragedy struck when he started to slur his words. Thankfully, his son and tour manager, Ronnie McDowell Jr., quickly intervened as the singer apparently suffered a stroke. With McDowell taking time to focus on his recovery, the singer recently revealed what saved his life that night.

Speaking with Taste of Country, McDowell recalled his health scare and the weeks that followed. Although 75 years old, the singer appeared to bounce back rather quickly. Able to leave the hospital and recover at home, it wasn’t long before he was up and walking. And according to doctors, it was all thanks to his heart.

When told he could go home by the doctors, McDowell recalled one told him, “’I’m gonna let you go home, and let me tell you why. ‘I’ve been doing this 30-something years. I listened to your heart, and you’ve got the strongest heart I have ever heard.” He added, “’That’s what saved you. Because you were 70, almost 80 percent blocked. Your heart was pumping through that really hard, and it scraped the plaque off.”

Ronnie McDowell Credits His Healthy Lifestyle For Saving His Life

Looking back on his career and life, McDowell credited his healthy lifestyle with keeping his body in such great condition. “I was eating correctly, really watching what I put in my body. Of course, I never smoked. And I’ve never taken drugs. I always loved eating plant-based food.”

Even when McDowell hit the road for a tour, he didn’t let drugs or junk food tempt him. The band members he traveled with often made fun of his healthy habits. But as the singer stated, “They’re all dead. They’re gone. Because of lifestyle. Smoking and overeating, drinking too much, drugging, smoking weed, all that crazy stuff. And one of them was my little brother.”

Now, with McDowell already back on his feet, he hoped his story served as a reminder that the choices you make today could be the reason you’re still standing tomorrow.

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)