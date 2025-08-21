Def Leppard Rocks ‘America’s Got Talent’ With Explosive “Pour Some Sugar on Me” Performance

First airing back in June 2006, America’s Got Talent offered a chance at fame for more than just singers. Although shows like American Idol focused solely on singers, America’s Got Talent shone a light on people whose talents went far beyond carrying a note. And currently on its 20th season, the show recently welcomed the legendary band Def Leppard to its stage for a special performance. Wanting to bring a little sweetness to the show, the band decided to perform their hit song “Pour Some Sugar On Me.”

Given that the show centered around performers chasing their dreams, host Terry Crews asked singer Joe Elliot what advice he would give to aspiring artists. Keeping it simple, the singer insisted, “Live your dream.” And speaking of dreams, when “Pour Some Sugar on Me” was first released in 1987 on the album Hysteria, Elliot couldn’t imagine the success that would follow when VH1 placed it on the list of 100 Greatest Songs of the 80s.

As for the performance, Def Leppard once again proved their legacy when rocking the stage. Already bringing in over 55,000 views, fans flooded the group with praise. “This performance from a bunch of guys in their mid 60’s was better then any of the singing acts this year.” Another person added, “Mad respects to the drummer. The fact that he still play the drums all together with 1 arm is insane.”

Def Leppard Heading To Las Vegas For New Residency

Outside of their time on America’s Got Talent, Def Leppard prepared to take over Las Vegas for their upcoming residency. Titled Def Leppard Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency, the shows marked their return to Sin City.

Having such a long history in music, Elliot teased fans about what they could expect from their new residency. Breaking their entire performance down into lists, he revealed, “We’ve kind of grown into a routine of what we like to call the A, B and C list. And your A list is your crown jewels, the ones that if you don’t play them, you wouldn’t get out the building alive. Then there’s the B list of interesting stuff. And then the C list is, like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting. They haven’t played that one in 40 years.’”

Gearing up to entertain fans both old and new, Def Leppard was ready to prove once again that rock and roll never gets old.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)