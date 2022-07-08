Doja Cat Calls Out ‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp for Posting Their DM’s Online, Fans Respond

Doja Cat is anything but shy on social media. Her latest stream of consciousness Twitter session has seen the Planet Her rapper making it very clear that she had some strong feelings about one Stranger Things Character—Eddie Munson.

Played by English actor Joseph Quinn, Munson became the breakout star of the show’s fourth season by a country mile. The lovable outcast’s appeal was so wide that even Doja Cat herself had to take to Twitter to let everyone know. After watching the show, she posted a tweet about Quinn saying, “Joseph Quinn fine as shit.”

The same day, Doja took things to the next level by direct messaging another Stranger Things star, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, to ask if he would “tell Joseph to [hit me up].” The, seemingly, lighthearted exchange was then posted to Tik Tok by Schnapp with Doja’s “Boss Bitch” playing in the background.

Despite fans eating every second of the exchange up, it seems Doja wasn’t too pleased with Schnapp’s decision to post the conversation online, as she aired out her grievances on Tik Tok live.

“Let’s try to be chill about it,” Doja said during the Livestream. “To be fair, this is a kid. I don’t know how old he is but he’s not even … there’s no way he’s over, like, 21.”

“When you’re that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb s–t. I’m trying to be super fair,” she continued. “You do dumb s–t, you say dumb s–t, you f–k up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f–k-ups so I don’t f–k up again.”

She called the decision for Schnapp to post their private conversation, “so unbelievably, like, socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake shit. That’s like weasel shit.” She then backtracked a little by saying that the move doesn’t “encapsulate his entire personality” and granted that maybe he wasn’t a “whole snake.”

Twitter users quickly came to Schnapp’s, who is 17, defense arguing that the whole thing was blown out of proportion. So much so that “He’s 17” was a trending topic within the hour.

One user, @MYDEARJONGlN, wrote, “why did I just open TikTok to see doja cat talking shit about noah schnapp for exposing their dms like girl he’s 17 why were you dm’ing him about joseph quinn in the first place.”

Another user, @Alyxwrites, pointed out that Schnapp and Quinn didn’t have any scenes together in the fourth season of the show saying, “She definitely has a right to be upset he posted it, I would be mad too however lol I wouldn’t have contacted him anyway. He’s 17 lol. #JOSEPHQUINN was an easy IG search (prbly ran by a friend/assistant) but still. Or ask one of his cowrks he actually was in scenes with.”

@centuryg0thicc also brought up Schnapp’s age saying, “I love you doja but this is so weird. “It’s like a power play thing” girl he’s 17 and thought it was funny. he shouldn’t have shared the dms but maybe don’t message a kid asking him to hook you up with white boy of the month.” See the Tweets below.

Photo: RCA Records