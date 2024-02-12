Dolly Parton Finally Speaks Out About Elle King’s Fumbled Opry Tribute

Dolly Parton has found an unlikely ally after last month’s disastrous Dolly Parton tribute at the Grand Ole Opry — the Queen herself.

Videos by American Songwriter

“She just had a little too much to drink,” Parton told Extra TV in a recent interview. “So let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on, because she felt worse than anybody ever could.”

Elle King Receives Backlash for Apparently Inebriated Tribute Performance

King garnered swift and widespread backlash for her expletive-laden rendition of Parton’s “Marry Me.” First of all, the “America’s Sweetheart” singer admitted to being “f***ng hammered” when she took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry during a concert honoring Parton’s 78th birthday.

King seemed to blank on the words to Parton’s 2001 hit, saying onstage, “This s*** is f***ing fast. How’d Dolly sing this s***?” She then complained that “Everybody’s looking at me like I know this s***.”

Grand Ole Opry Issues Apology

King was roundly criticized online. One fan apparently in the Opry crowd took to social to blast actor Rob Schneider’s daughter for her “horrible, drunk, and profane performance.” This prompted a direct response from the Opry’s official account, commenting that it “deeply regretted and apologize[d] for” King’s language.

Hi Judas, we deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance. — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) January 20, 2024

Dolly Parton’s Sister Condemns King’s Performance

Even Stella Parton, the singer’s younger sister, weighed in on King’s flubbed tribute—and she had a lot to say.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton’s Sister Unleashes Rant Over Elle King’s “Hammered” Grand Ole Opry Performance]

“I’m still stewing and thinking bout how any lil spoiled brat with an opportunity to sing on the Opry to pay tribute to a legendary songwriter like Dolly Parton would just piss on the star circle on the stage,” Stella Parton wrote on X/Twitter. “Taylor Swift wouldn’t.”

Since we’re comparing apples to oranges on here. I’m still stewing and thinking bout how any lil spoiled brat with an opportunity to sing on the Opry to pay tribute to a legendary songwriter like Dolly Parton would just piss on the star circle on the stage. Taylor Swift wouldn’t. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) January 22, 2024

“There’s many different ways for a female singer to make a name for herself ,like maybe doing your damn homework,” Stella added.

Elle King Still Silent on Opry Controversy

King has yet to publicly address her Opry mishap. However, the singer did postpone a scheduled Jan. 26 performance at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth.

Perhaps King can move forward now that Parton has given her blessing. Fans are already praising Parton for her gracious response.

“This is the America I Love and Live In. Dolly is the rational one in the room!” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “Gotta Just Love her Spirit of Life and Living! She’s such a sweetheart.”

Some fans, however, believe Parton should have been slightly harsher on the 34-year-old King.

“We knew Dolly would respond this way but she should’ve put Elle in her place for not only disrespecting her but also for not being a fraction of a fraction of country and for bringing down the industry even lower,” one fan commented on X. “The Nash Machine rolls on.”

Featured image by Jason Davis/Getty Images