Elle King Makes First Move Since Dolly Parton Tribute Mishap

Last week, the iconic Dolly Parton turned 78 years old. Given her countless contributions to country music over the decades, the historic Grand Ole Opry decided to host a concert in her honor. While Parton didn’t attend the event, fans packed the venue to help celebrate the singer’s special day. Among the singers who performed was Elle King, who received backlash for her performance as she stumbled with lyrics and admitted to drinking. With the singer staying silent on the matter, she recently postponed an upcoming performance.

On January 26, King was to perform at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth for a concert. While fans had already purchased their tickets, the venue had to reschedule the event. They posted online, “The Elle King event, originally for Fri. 1/26/24, has been rescheduled to Sat. 9/21/24 @ 10 PM. Original event tickets will be accepted for the new date. Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Thank you for your understanding!”

The Elle King event, originally for Fri. 1/26/24 has been rescheduled to Sat. 9/21/24 @ 10 PM. Original event tickets will be accepted for the new date. Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Thank you for your understanding! pic.twitter.com/BFgV3z3R03 — Billy Bob's Texas (@BillyBobsTexas) January 24, 2024

While neither King nor Billy Bob’s Texas offered an explanation for the sudden change in dates, fans voiced their concern surrounding the performance as the Grand Ole Opry apologized for the mishap. One fan wrote, “I’ve been going to the Opry for probably 50 years and I can not for the life of me think of a more disrespectful and horrible performance at the Opry. Your apology not accepted by me.”

Besides King continuing to receive backlash for her performance, one Twitter user offered a different take, suggesting, “The irony of everyone getting mad and canceling Elle King for disrespecting Dolly is that Dolly herself probably wouldn’t cancel her.”

Elle King Not The First Singer to Stumble on Stage

While King finds herself at the center of controversy, she isn’t the first singer to stumble through a song or have an embarrassing moment in front of fans. Speaking with CMT, singer Reba McEntire recalled one of the most embarrassing moments in her career that caused her to rip her “britches.”

Sharing the details, McEntire said, “I was going to make my way stage right, and blue lights were going to come on. And I was going to walk back on and sing ‘Sweet Dreams’ a cappella. I did not remember this monitor being there on the floor. So, when I was shuffling my way offstage right, I shuffled my toes right underneath that monitor and fell over on top of it. I crawled offstage. Ripped my britches, but the show must go on. So, I dusted myself off and put my hand over where I ripped my britches, came back out and did the song. Nobody knew the difference.”

Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images