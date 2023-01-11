Dolly Parton Gets Immortalized in Two Funko Pop! Rocks Figures

Country icon Dolly Parton will be forever remembered for her incredible music, her divine style, and her philanthropic works. Those attributes have long secured her legacy, but now the artist is being immortalized further.

Parton has been transformed into a set of Funko Pop! Rocks figures, as reported in a CMT exclusive.

The lovable, large-headed vinyl figures will sport two very different, yet ever-iconic looks as homages to the country superstar’s showy style. Pop! Rocks: Dolly Parton Glastonbury 2014 stuns in a white pants suit complete with glimmering rhinestones and a glittery guitar. Pop! Rocks: Dolly Parton electrifies in an orange, fringe-detailed jumpsuit, awash in glitter and strumming a silvery banjo.

“At Funko, we are always looking for innovative ways to not only surprise our devoted fanbase but grow our audience through new collections and exciting pop culture collaborations,” explained Funko’s Vice President of Marketing, Emily Sly, in a statement provided to CMT. “We understand that everyone is a fan of something, and we pride ourselves in the ability to authentically provide something for everyone. By thoughtfully expanding our products across music, film, television, sports and more, the brand continues to be the go-to pop culture destination for fans, allowing Funatics to represent their favorite fandoms through the lens of Funko collectibles.”

Added concept lead, Ryann Meikle: “Through her heart-felt music, genuine soul and authenticity, Dolly Parton continues to inspire generations across the globe, including the team at Funko. Known for her unforgettable performances and dazzling attire, Funko wanted to pay homage to the music icon by leaning into the outfits fans will never forget. Now, Funko.com will feature two Pop! figures of the music icon, one of which spotlights the show-stopping ensemble from her record-breaking performance at the 2014 Glastonbury Festival.”

The figures are available for pre-order, HERE.

(Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage)