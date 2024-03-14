Dolly Parton’s Hometown Holds an Annual Singing Competition in Her Honor: Here’s How to Enter

Dolly Parton was born and raised in Sevierville, Tennessee. Today the thriving tourist stop has plenty to offer travelers and locals alike. Visitors will find a long list of restaurants, lodging, and attractions. Sevierville even celebrates its most famous resident with a bronze statue. They also hold an annual singing competition in her honor. The Mountain Soul Vocal Competition is one-of-a-kind, just like the iconic artist it celebrates.

The 20th annual Mountain Soul Vocal Competition will take place this year in Sevierville. Competitors will select one of the 3,000 songs Parton has penned to sing in their unique style. “Songwriting and storytelling are an integral part of Smoky Mountain culture and no one does it better than Doll,” said Sevierville Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing and Communications Amanda Marr. “Dolly’s catalog of music is impressive and so versatile across all genres. This competition encourages vocalists to delve into their music and create a memorable performance,” she added.

How to Enter the Dolly Parton-Themed Vocal Competition

Those who want to compete in the Mountain Soul Vocal Competition still have time to enter. The deadline for entries is April 12. Those who want to audition can send their videos to BloominBBQ.com where they can also find the official rules.

Only 30 finalists will be selected to perform during the contest which will be part of the Bloomin’ BBQ Music & Food Festival on May 18 in downtown Sevierville. Ten hopefuls will be selected in the 12 and under category. Judges will select 20 finalists from the 13 and up category.

Those who wish to audition should keep in mind that the Mountain Soul Vocal Competition honors Parton’s talent and individuality. As a result, it isn’t an impersonation competition. According to a press release, “It is not necessary, nor is it encouraged, to impersonate Dolly Parton, either physically or vocally during the competition.”

Dollymania.net hosts a comprehensive list of the songs Parton has written. All of those songs are eligible for use in the competition. Contestants may submit up to two songs per entry.

Prizes include guitars autographed by Parton, a recording session in Nashville, Dollywood passes, and cash.

