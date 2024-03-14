The Who’s Roger Daltrey Announces Second 2024 Solo Concert in the U.S.

U.S. fans of Roger Daltrey will have another chance to see The Who frontman perform later this year. Daltrey, who recently announced plans for a May 6 concert San Diego, has lined up second 2024 stateside show, on June 29 in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, as part of the annual Ravinia Festival.

Like the San Diego show, KT Tunstall will open for Daltrey and his solo band at the Ravinia event. Tickets for the concert won’t go on sale to the general public until Wednesday, April 23, at 8 p.m. CT. If you want to purchase Ravinia tickets early, you may want to check with StubHub. Tickets for the Who legend’s San Diego gig are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

At both shows, Daltrey will be backed by a group featuring several Who touring members, including guitarist Simon Townshend, bassist Jon Button, keyboardist Loren Gold, and violinist Katie Jacoby.

Daltrey’s Concert Plans at London’s Royal Albert Hall

First up for Daltrey will be several shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall this month (March 2023) as part of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust benefit concert series he’s helped organize since 2000.

The Who will be playing two concerts during the series, on March 18 and 20, accompanied by an orchestra. Squeeze will be opening both of those shows, which currently are the only gigs The Who have scheduled in 2024.

In addition, Daltrey will be performing at a special, star-studded event to close out the concert series on March 24.

Dubbed Ovation, the show will celebrate the charity series’ 24-year history, while paying tribute to Daltrey, who is stepping away from his duties as the event’s main organizer after this year. Joining Daltrey at the concert will be Robert Plant, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, ex-Jam frontman Paul Weller, and Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones.

Why The Who’s Pete Townshend Won’t Take Part in the Ovation Show

Who guitarist Pete Townshend also had initially been announced as part of the Ovation lineup, but he recently revealed that he wouldn’t be able to participate in the show. As Townshend explained, he has commitments in New York City at that time promoting the opening of the Broadway revival of the musical based on The Who’s classic rock opera Tommy.

About the Teenage Cancer Trust

Daltrey, celebrated his 80th birthday on March 1, is a longtime patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust. The organization helps fund the creation of recreational spaces designed specifically for teenagers and young adults being treated for cancer at hospitals across the U.K.

In 2012, Daltrey and Townshend co-founded a U.S. version of the Teenage Cancer Trust called Teen Cancer America.

