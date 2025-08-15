Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, and Willie Nelson Inspire New Posters for Sydney Sweeney and ‘Americana’ Cast

With Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Willie Nelson having inspired generations of country music singers, it seemed that their legacies went far beyond the genre. With the new film, Americana, releasing on August 15th, the crime thriller is centered around a group of people fighting for a priceless piece of Native American history. And for Penny Jo, who was played by actress Sydney Sweeney, she dreamed of becoming the next big country star. Already gaining praise, the production was inspired by country music legends when producing unique throwback posters of the cast.

While looking at the cast, Americana featured Paul Walter Hauser, Zahn McClarnon, Simon Rex, Eric Dane, and also singer Halsey. Finding new ways to promote the film, Lionsgate decided to embrace the country music setting in the film. For Sweeney, she recreated the famous cover for Dolly’s 1974 album, Jolene.

Dolly Parton, Sydney Sweeney

As for Halsey, her character found herself running from a haunted past. With Cash known for battling his own demons, Halsey recreated the 2005 album The Legend of Johnny Cash. The album featured several hit songs from the icon’s career.

Johnny Cash, Halsey

Moving down the list, Rex celebrated a current star in country music when releasing his take on Chris Stapleton’s From A Room: Volume 2. When it first hit the airwaves, the album landed No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was even nominated for Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.

Chris Stapleton, Simon Rex

‘Americana’ Stares Down The Barrel Thanks To Willie Nelson

A collection of throwback posters celebrating country music wouldn’t be complete without a little Willie Nelson. But given his stardom, both McClarnon and Hauser decided to honor the outlaw. McClarnon embraced the 1973 album Shotgun Willie as Hauser donned a cowboy hat thanks to Red Headed Stranger.

Willie Nelson, Zahn McClarnon

Willie Nelson, Paul Walter Hauser

And finishing the lineup, Dwight Yoakam also made the list as one of the posters showcased Dane walking in front of a giant clock. Fans of country music would easily see the reference to Yoakam’s fifth studio album, This Time.

Dwight Yoakam, Eric Dane

With the trailer opening with the line “What would you do if you had a million dollars”, Americana already caught the eye of fans. “This definitely reminds me of a Quentin Tarantino film. Definitely gonna watch it, stoked that Sydney Sweeney’s in it…. among others who I’m stoked to see… wanting to see Halsey too, she has great screen presence.”

While welcoming fans to the “New West”, don’t miss Americana, releasing on August 15th.



(Photo by Donaldson Collection/Getty Images)