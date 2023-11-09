Dolly Parton to Launch SiriusXM Radio Station in Celebration of Forthcoming Rock ‘n’ Roll Album ‘Rockstar’

Dolly Parton is pulling out all of the stops to celebrate the release of her first rock ‘n’ roll album, Rockstar.

Yesterday, Parton announced that she’ll launch a station on SiriusXM Radio. Dolly’s Rockstar Radio will debut on November 15, according to a press release. The station will feature songs from Rockstar. Additionally, the country icon turned rocker will share hand-picked songs that inspired her to create her forthcoming album. Music from artists like Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett, and Elton John will also appear on the station.

The temporary Sirius channel will feature more than just music, though. Parton will also share behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the album. She’ll share intimate stories from the studio as well, relating to what rock ‘n’ roll means to her. Parton will also share stories from her long and legendary career.

SiriusXM subscribers who listen in their cars will find Dolly’s Rockstar Radio on channel 14 starting November 15. It will broadcast through November 21. However, those who listen through the app will have access to the station a little longer—it will air on the app through December 14.

Parton’s new SiriusXM station will be the perfect way for fans to prepare for the upcoming album. It drops two days after Dolly’s Rockstar Radio debuts.

Some lucky fans will be tuning in to the first day of Dolly’s Rockstar Radio on their way to the theater to hear the album early. Dolly Parton: Rockstar: The Global First Listen Event comes to theaters worldwide on November 15.

Attendees will get to hear several tracks from the forthcoming album at the event. Additionally, it will include behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the album and music videos. Parton also filmed an exclusive interview for the taping. As if that wasn’t enough, the Rockstar theatrical event will feature rare performance footage of the classic “9 to 5,” “Circle of Love,” and other fan favorites.

Rockstar hits shelves and streaming platforms on November 17. The album will feature appearances from Stevie Nicks, Warren Haynes, Sheryl Crow, Sting, John 5, and many more.

