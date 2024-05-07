Falling In Reverse Announce 2024 Tour with Black Veil Brides

Post-hardcore outfit Falling In Reverse plan to release their new album Popular Monster on July 26. In the meantime, the band will be promoting the new album with a hefty North American tour this summer! And they’re not going alone, either. All of the tour dates will feature support from Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, and Tech N9Ne. Nathan James and Jeris Johnson will support the tour for select dates.

The Falling In Reverse 2024 Tour will start on August 18 in Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Amphitheater with support from Nathan James. The tour will close on September 26 in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum with support from Jeris Johnson.

Presale events for this tour are currently live on Ticketmaster, mainly for Citi cardholders. Additional presale events will kick off later today and tomorrow as well, so check Ticketmaster to see when you can get in on your preferred presale event.

General on-sale will begin on May 10 at 10:00 am local. This tour is likely going to sell out fast, possibly during the presale events. If you can’t find tickets to your city’s tour date, take a look at what’s in stock on Stubhub. Stubhub is backed by the FanProtect Program, so you won’t have to worry about getting scammed or buying fake tickets.

This tour is going to be a wild ride, so don’t miss it! Get your tickets ASAP.

Falling In Reverse 2024 Tour

August 18 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Amphitheater (with Nathan James)

August 21 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest (with Nathan James)

August 22 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre (with Nathan James)

August 23 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (with Nathan James)

August 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Nathan James)

August 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater (with Nathan James)

August 29 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (with Jeris Johnson)

August 30 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (with Jeris Johnson)

September 01 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with Jeris Johnson)

September 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Jeris Johnson)

September 04 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater (with Jeris Johnson)

September 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live (with Jeris Johnson)

September 07 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (with Jeris Johnson)

September 09 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion (with Jeris Johnson)

September 10 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater (with Jeris Johnson)

September 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake (with Jeris Johnson)

September 13 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center (with Jeris Johnson)

September 15 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre (with Jeris Johnson)

September 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park(with Jeris Johnson)

September 17 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (with Jeris Johnson)

September 20 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater (with Jeris Johnson)

September 21 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (with Jeris Johnson)

September 23 – Denver, CO – The JunkYard (with Jeris Johnson)

September 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (with Jeris Johnson)

September 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum (with Jeris Johnson)

Photo courtesy of Falling In Reverse’s official X account

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.