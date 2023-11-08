Dolly Parton Reveals How She Felt Before Recording Her First Rock ‘N’ Roll Album ‘Rockstar’

After decades of being a country music icon, Dolly Parton is releasing a rock and roll album this month. During a recent ABC special, she discussed her feelings about crossing the genre line.

Parton started her music career as a child, singing on radio and TV stations in East Tennessee. After graduating high school, she moved to Nashville and started making a living as a songwriter. Then, in 1967, Parton became part of The Porter Wagoner Show. This led to regular television appearances and duet albums with Wagoner. By 1975, Parton broke from Wagoner and began her successful solo career in country music.

In the early ‘80s, the “I Will Always Love You” singer began her crossover into pop music. This was the first time she stepped out of the genre that brought her fame. However, despite aiming her music at a wider, more mainstream audience, her country influence stayed at the heart of the music she wrote, recorded, and released.

Now, after entering the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Parton is prepared to step fully into the rock world. At the very least, she’s leaving country music behind for one album, Rockstar. The album drops on November 17.

Last night, Dolly Parton: From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll aired. The special featured an in-depth interview with ABC News correspondent Robin Roberts. During the conversation, Parton opened up about her mindset going into her forthcoming album.

After entering the Rock Hall, Parton felt like she had to earn the title with a rock album. “I really had to be rock ‘n’ roll. I did not want to do this country,” Parton said. Then, she added, “I did not wanna do this rock half-ass. I thought, if I’m going to do a rock album, I’m gonna have to really, really, really, work at it.”

Roberts also wanted to know if Parton was afraid to delve into a new genre this late in her career. “You know, I would have if I’d have been younger. But, at my age, I ain’t afraid of much anymore.”

During the interview, Roberts asked Parton to finish the sentence “Dolly is…” With her answer, Parton proved that she will continue to be herself no matter what genre of music she decides to record. “Dolly is Dolly. I’ve always said that I’m a workhorse that looks like a showhorse. I always make a joke that I hope to die on stage in the middle of a song, hopefully, one I’ve written,” she said.

Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images for ABA