Dolly Parton Set to Launch New Radio Show ‘What Would Dolly Do? Radio’ on Apple Music 1

Dolly Parton’s timeless hit “Coat of Many Colors” tells the story of a coat sewn from various cloth scraps and rags. The love that went into the garment made it more than the sum of its parts. Today, one could see that coat as a metaphor for Parton’s life. She has been so many things—singer, songwriter, fashion icon, philanthropist, inspiration, and so much more—to countless people. In her new radio show, she will go into many of the different colors that make up the tapestry of her life and career.

Videos by American Songwriter

What Would Dolly Do? Radio will be a four-part series. With each installment, Parton will delve into another facet of her life.

In the first episode, she will discuss her eye-catching fashion as well as her legacy with co-host Kelleigh Bannen. The second episode will see Parton talking about the business end of being a musician and actress. Then, the third episode will look at her various philanthropic endeavors. Finally, in the fourth episode, Parton will discuss her newest career evolution which begins with her upcoming album Rockstar.

Parton discussed the radio show in a statement. “I’ve lived a life of many colors, and I enjoyed the chance to sit down with Kelleigh Bannen to discuss different areas of my life and career. I hope the fans will have as much fun listening as we had recording this!”

What Would Dolly Do? Radio premieres on October 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Then, new episodes will stream every Wednesday at the same time. Fans will have a couple of options when tuning in. New episodes will air live on Apple’s worldwide live-streaming radio station Apple Music 1. Additionally, Apple Music subscribers can follow the show on Apple Podcasts to automatically download and get notified of new episodes.

What Would Dolly Do? Radio comes between the releases of Parton’s upcoming book and album. The book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones hits shelves on October 17. A month later, her first rock ‘n’ roll album Rockstar drops on November 17. Fans can pre-order both through Parton’s website.

Photo credit: Apple Music