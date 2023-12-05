Dolly Parton On Why She Wrote a Protest Song: “You Feel Helpless if You Don’t Do Something”

Dolly Parton released her highest-charting album last month, Rockstar, a 30-track offering of famous rock songs covered with some of the hit-making artists, as well as a handful of original songs from Parton. One of those originals is “World On Fire,” a protest song Parton wrote in response to the state of the world in general. In a recent interview with Vulture, Parton explained why she decided to write a protest song, and what she says in response to people saying she’s making things “political.”

“I write a lot of uplifting songs, but I think ‘World On Fire’ makes a statement because people often say, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you’re political’,” she began. “And I’ll respond, ‘Look, I’m not being political here. I’m a person in a position to have a voice and this world is going up in flames. Nobody seems to care enough to get out and do something about it’. I’ve written several songs along those lines, but I felt the need to write ‘World On Fire’ to reflect this point in time.”

Parton often uses her platform for good causes, and “World On Fire” is another example of her doing exactly that: using her talent and her celebrity to shake some stuff up and bring people to action. Sometimes it’s through song, sometimes it’s through literacy, and sometimes it’s through donating a significant portion of money to vaccine research.

But Parton always comes back to music as her preferred form of protest. “I think this is an anthem for me, where I am in my life right now, and the things I’m worried about — which are the same things we all need to be worried about and I’m sure we are,” she said. “Who’s going to rise up, who’s going to try to make a change, and what are we going to do to make a difference? What I do best is write and sing and get out there and preach my gospel in my own way.”

She shared that “World On Fire” was meant to be catchy in order to grab people’s attention as a call to action. “You don’t know how much, or if anything, is a help,” she said. “But when you’re like me, when your heart is tender and you care about human beings and our civilization – the world in general – you feel helpless if you don’t do something.”

Dolly Parton doesn’t want to march in the streets, and she doesn’t want to be armed with weapons. What she arms herself with is music, and a message. “I try to draw attention, point a finger, and throw some light on dark situations,” she explained. “And I’ll continue to do that. I’ve tried to do that all through the years, even with songs like ‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning’ or ‘Better Get to Livin’. I’m always trying to say, ‘Hey, rise up. Look up. Do better.'”

