Watch: NFL Star Flaunts Guitar Skills on ESPN’s ‘Manningcast,’ Jams Out to Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven”

Perfectly blending blues with English rock, Eric Clapton is hailed as one of the most successful guitarists in music. Not only that, Rolling Stone placed him second on the list of 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. For anyone who has strummed a guitar, it is hard to play without thinking of the singer-songwriter. Although his career started all the way back in 1962, his contributions to music are prevalent today. Just recently, during ESPN’s Manningcast of Monday Night Football, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins honored the guitarist with his rendition of “Tears in Heaven.”

While talking all things NFL with Peyton and Eli Manning, Tagovailoa decided to show that being a quarterback is just one of his many talents. The NFL star has a reason to smile as the Dolphins are currently 9-3 and sit 1st in the AFC East. Sitting in second are the Buffalo Bills at 6-6, so the Dolphins have a little wiggle room. But on Monday night, NFL stats and future predictions took a back seat with Tagovailoa grabbing his guitar for “Tears in Heaven.” Check it out below.

Tua Tagovailoa plays Eric Clapton's "Tears in Heaven" on guitar.



And Peyton Manning sings… play-by-play of the Bengals-Jaguars game. 🏈🎸🎶#MNF #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/agamkzaInC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 5, 2023

Although Tagovailoa knew the cords to play, both Eli and Peyton struggled when it came to the words. But that didn’t stop them from trying. Ending up being a hilarious segment, fans of Manningcast commented, “I did not realize how much I needed that until it started happening. Peyton Manning just massacring Clapton. And Tua takes it in stride all as he strums away. Just amazing.” Another fan praised Tagovailoa, writing, “Nice. As a Left Handed guitar player, I wish he played Left Handed as well.”

Tua Tagovailoa Refused To Play One Song

Given Peyton’s past with the University of Tennessee and Tagovailoa playing for the University of Alabama, the quarterback was asked to play Tennessee’s anthem “Rocky Top”. Although he refused, Tagovailoa didn’t skip a beat and played a few bars of “Sweet Home Alabama.”

On Sunday, Tagovailoa discussed his time with the Miami Dolphins and their current season. With a recent 45-15 win over the Washington Commanders, the quarterback didn’t mix words, admitting, “This offense is fun.”

