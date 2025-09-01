Dolly Parton Reportedly Planning Las Vegas Getaway Following Husband’s Passing

Dolly Parton is gearing up for Sin City. Nearly six months after the singer’s husband, Carl Thomas Dean, died at age 82, Radar Online reported that Parton is planning to have some fun during her Las Vegas residency this December.

“It’s been a little over four months since Carl died, and Dolly’s been so brave,” a source told the outlet. “She’s looking forward to hanging out with the crew and meeting up with some friends for laughs and maybe the occasional glass of wine in Vegas, though she’s not a big drinker.”

Additionally, the source said that Parton’s return to the stage in Dolly: Live in Las Vegas will be a welcome distraction from her grief.

“It’ll get her out of the house, she’ll be able to dress up in her fancy costumes and perform for the fans, which she loves to do,” the source said. “Her pals are glad to see her getting excited about the trip. She really deserves to cut loose. It’s been too long. She spent the last few years looking after Carl.”

Dolly Parton Talks Life After Her Husband’s Death

During a July appearance on the Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, Parton noted that she was temporarily putting her career on hold in the wake of Dean’s death.

“[There are] several things I have wanted to start, but I can’t do it,” she said. “I will later. I’m just coming up with such wonderful beautiful ideas, but I think I won’t finish it. I can’t do it right now, because I got so many other things.”

“I can’t afford the luxury of, you know, getting that emotional right now,” Parton added. “There are times like that, things like that, that will stall you a little bit. But I’ll write something else though, if it comes. I’m just putting that all on hold.”

That will all change in December when Parton heads to Vegas. Parton is scheduled to perform six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between Dec. 4 and 13. When the residency was announced in June, Parton expressed her excitement in a press release.

“To say I’m excited would be an understatement,” Parton said. “I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images





