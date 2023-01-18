Dolly Parton Reveals Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and More Will Appear on Her Rock Album

During an interview with The View on Tuesday (Jan. 17), Dolly Parton revealed a list of names that are set to appear on her impending rock album. Among the names are Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Steve Perry, and John Fogerty.

Parton explained that the album was born while she was being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. After the ceremony, she urged some of the genre heavyweights to join her on her foray into rock.

Aptly titled Rock Star, the project will see the country queen cover classic songs by the likes of Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. The album is set for release later this year.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Parton was asked whether Mick Jagger would be a potential collaborator. She said, “Well I’m doing my best to try and get him on [‘Rock Star’]. But I did his song anyway.”

She continued, “I think P!nk and Brandi Carlile are gonna be singing on that particular song [the Stones’ ‘Satisfaction’] with me. Stevie Nicks… we just finished our song last night.”

The iconic team-ups don’t stop there – Cher is also on the docket.

“I’m even gonna have Cher on [the album],” Parton said.”I’ve been getting a song for her, we’ve been trying to get the right thing together. But that’s going to be a big thrill I think.” Find the interview below.

Last month, Parton revealed she wanted Elton John to appear on the project and has previously spoken of how she hoped to reunite Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant for a song. If anyone can do it, it’s Dolly.

In other Parton news, she is set to appear on a new joint track with Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and more. The song, “Gonna Be You” is out this Friday (Jan. 20) and will feature on the soundtrack for the film 80 for Brady.

