Jennifer Lopez Confirms Madonna and Britney Spears Talked About Involving Her in VMA Kiss

Who could forget Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera’s kiss at the 2003 VMAs? According to Jennifer Lopez, she was originally set to round out the trio of pop divas in that iconic moment.

The kiss happened during a performance of “Hollywood” at the ceremony. Lopez has confirmed rumors that she was originally meant to play Aguilera’s part but was unable to due to scheduling conflicts.

“Yes, that is actually true,” Lopez said in the interview with E! News. “I was filming a movie in Canada. We had met—me, her [Madonna], and Britney—to do it, at [Madonna’s] home. I just couldn’t get off the film, so we couldn’t do it. Then they got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it.”

She added, “I didn’t wind up doing it, but yeah, we had talked about it… I love Madonna, I’m a huge fan, I always have been.”

Madonna’s kiss with Aguilera was left out of the broadcast due to the camera cutting away from the stage to catch Justin Timberlake’s reaction, whose relationship with Spears had recently ended. Aguilera once called the moment a “cheap shot.”

“It was weird. And you know why they cut away for it? They cut away to get Justin [Timberlake]’s reaction,” she told SiriusXM. “I definitely saw the newspaper the next day and it was like, ‘Oh, well I guess I got left out of that one’.”

In other Lopez news, the singer is set to share a continuation of her 2022 album, This is Me…Then. The new record, This is Me…Now will arrive sometime this year.

The official description of the album reads “chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades.” It goes on to explain that the tracks are “plaintive, confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past, upbeat jams celebrating love and sex.”

