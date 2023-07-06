Dolly Parton Thanks Nikki Sixx For Appearing on Her Latest Single

Dolly Parton expressed her gratitude to Nikki Sixx, the bassist of MÖTLEY CRÜE, for his contribution to her highly anticipated album Rockstar. In a recent post, Sixx shared a written message he received from Dolly, accompanied by the caption, “Gonna have to frame this one.”

In the message, Dolly wrote, “Hi Nikki, Well… I guess you’ve heard, we’ve got us a hit record! We’re 41 from what I hear on ‘Bygones‘! You did a fantastic job on that. Thank you for joining us, you made it a lot of what it is. I appreciate you. Rock on! Love, Dolly”.

“Bygones,” a track that includes collaborations with Rob Halford from JUDAS PRIEST and John 5 from MÖTLEY CRÜE, made a remarkable debut at the number one spot on the Mediabase Classic Rock Songs chart.

“I am so excited to see the response ‘Bygones‘ is receiving! To debut at No. 1 on the Rock charts is such a thrill for me, and it makes it even sweeter to share this with Rob, Nikki and John 5,” Parton said in a statment. I also have to recognize my coproducer on the album and cowriter on this song, Kent Wells, who helped me bring this song to life. I am a happy girl today!”

Following the release of the lead single “World On Fire,” which was also an original composition by Parton, “Bygones” emerged as the subsequent track from the album. “World On Fire” achieved significant success by reaching the number one position on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart in May.

Parton joined forces with a lineup of renowned musicians to create the impressive 30-song compilation. The album comprises nine original tracks and 21 legendary rock anthems. Scheduled for a worldwide release on November 17, Rockstar will be available in various formats, including a four-LP set, a two-CD set, digital download, and on all major streaming platforms.

Rockstar Tracklist

1. “Rockstar” (with special guest Richie Sambora)

2. “World on Fire”

3. “Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)

4. “Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)

5. “Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Lee)

6. “Long As I Can See The Light” (feat. John Fogerty)

7. “Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)

8. “I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler & special guest Warren Haynes)

9. “What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You” (feat. Stevie Nicks & Waddy Wachtel)

10.” Purple Rain”

11. “Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. “I Hate Myself For Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. “Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. “Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. “Keep On Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. “Heart Of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” (feat. Elton John)

19. “Tried To Rock And Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. “Stairway To Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. “We Are The Champions”

22. “Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford, Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. “My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. “What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry)

25. “You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. “Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. “Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. “I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell &The Jordanaires)

29. “Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. “Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

