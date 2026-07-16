Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Reveals Nominees, Including Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, & Chris Stapleton

Last month, Taylor Swift made headlines when she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. And at 36, she became the youngest woman to be inducted. A special moment in her career, the singer is looking to add a little more history to her legacy before the end of 2026. It seems that the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that Swift was a nominee in the 2026 class. While Swift transitioned from country music years ago, her impact on the genre remains. But before writing an acceptance speech, she must beat Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and more.

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame is split into two categories – Songwriter/Artist and just Songwriter. Looking at the Songwriter/Artist category, Swift was nominated following the success of country songs like “White Horse” in 2010 and “Mean” in 2012. Again, the hitmaker eventually shifted from country music, but the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame required all nominees to have their first hit at least 20 years ago.

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

Although a global star, Swift will face some big names in country music. There is Lambert, who helped write her own hit songs “Over You,” “Vice,” and “Kerosene.” Recently, Lambert made her way back to the charts when Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” spent over a dozen weeks at No. 1. Lambert was a co-writer on the track.

Play video

[RELATED: This Country Singer Doesn’t Think Chris Stapleton Has Enough Grammys, Actually]

Nashville Songwriters Hall OF Fame Only Has Room For Three Inductees

If having to compete against Lambert wasn’t enough, Stapleton was a complete country powerhouse. Breaking it down, he scored numerous hits with “White Horse,” “Cold,” and “Broken Halos.” His writing credits included Luke Bryan’s “Drink A Beer,” Kenny Chesney’s “Never Wanted Nothing More,” and Josh Turner’s “Your Man.”

Play video

And rounding out the list is Phil Vassar. His writing credits included Jo Dee Messina’s “Bye, Bye,” Tim McGraw’s “My Next Thirty Years,” and Collin Raye’s “Little Red Rodeo.” As for his own songs, he co-wrote “In A Real Love” and “Just Another Day in Paradise.”

Moving over to the Songwriters category, the list featured Jim Beavers, Shawn Camp, Rodney Clawson, Dallas Davidson, Marv Green, Neil Thrasher, Lee Thomas Miller, and Chris Tompkins.

With the ceremony taking place later this year, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame will induct two nominees from the Songwriters category and one from the Songwriter/Artist. The inductees will join an elite group of writers whose songs have shaped the history of country music.



(Photo by Christopher Polk/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM)