Grand Ole Opry Asks Country Fans To Help Preserve WSM’s Legacy on AM Radio

Before streaming platforms, YouTube, or social media, there was the radio. For over a century, the Grand Ole Opry entertained millions of fans around the country thanks to 650 AM WSM. The radio station offered listeners a wide variety of country music classics while introducing generations of artists who would go on to become some of the biggest names in the genre. But times are changing. And now, with some automakers removing the AM radio from cars, the Opry is calling on fans to make their voices heard.

Lawmakers introduced the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act in January 2025 with 41 cosponsors. The Senate Commerce Committee later advanced the bill to a voice vote. For now, over 60 senators have pushed the bill forward. If passed, it would require every automaker to place AM radios in their vehicles.

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Releasing a statement, the Opry wrote, “Today, AM radio remains a vital source of news, weather, emergency alerts, and local programming for millions of Americans. As automakers continue transitioning to new vehicle technologies, Congress is considering the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act to help ensure AM radio remains available in every car.” The venue also urged fans to text “AM” to 39179, which would send a message to Congress, showing their support.

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The Grand Ole Opry Not The Only Organization Protecting AM Radio

Understanding that times are changing, The Opry worried about more than persevering country music. The AM radio served as a key component of the nation’s Emergency Alert System, delivering critical safety information during severe weather and public emergencies.

Used by farmers, ranchers, and just country music lovers, the bill would force the US Department of Transportation to make a law requiring all new cars made or sold in the United States to be equipped with an AM radio.

For those car manufacturers who have already removed the AM radio, they will have to disclose that information to consumers before finalizing the purchase.



With more than 125 organizations already backing the legislation, support for the AM radio for Every Vehicle Act extends far beyond the country music community. To date, the National Emergency Management Association, American Farm Bureau Federation, AARP, Native Public Media, SAG-AFTRA, and the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters have all thrown their support behind the bill.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM)