Dolly Parton to Star in TikTok Musical for Taco Bell

Dolly Parton and Doja Cat are set to star in a TikTok musical about the Taco Bell Mexican pizza, which will premiere later in May. The musical, which was inspired by a TikTok exchange between Doja Cat and TikTok star Victor Kunda when the food item was removed from the Taco Bell menu, will come out a week after the Mexican pizza returns to the fast-food chain on May 19.

“I’m making ‘Mexican Pizza: The Musical’ with Taco Bell,’” confirmed Parton on Instagram, sharing a photo of the actual screenplay.

The 76-year-old country music legend added, “Here it is y’all! We’re making a musical about my favorite pizza, the Mexican Pizza. I can’t wait for you to see it!”

Written by Hannah Friedman (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Willow, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp), the musical also features a score by Grammy Award-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear (The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical) and is set to premiere on May 26, at 5 p.m. PT on Taco Bell’s TikTok page.

The satirical musical is “based on the true story of the Internet losing its mind,” according to the script after the fast-food chain removed the product from its menu in late 2020. Mexican Pizza: The Musical is also inspired by the fan campaign on TikTok featuring Kunda parodying a dress rehearsal of the musical along with a jingle created by Doja Cat.

The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza (Photo: Joshua Blanchard)

Parton, who will appear alongside Doja and Kunda in the musical along with some special guests, is a longtime fan of the Mexican pizza, has been vocal about her and husband’s Carl Thomas Dean’s love of Taco Bell. In January, she said in an interview that she thinks it should be brought back to menus.

“I like soft-shell tacos,” said Parton. “I like the others, but they fall apart so bad, especially if you’re riding around. So I always get a Taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the soft shell. I love that.”

She added, “I get an order of rice and beans. And I get mild sauce. I don’t like to get it too hot and ruin everything.”

Photo: Stacie Huckeba / Butterfly Records LLC