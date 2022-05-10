Exclusive Premiere: “Laughing In the Sunshine” by G. Love

For years, G. Love has been bringing smiles and his own brand of sonic enlightenment to listeners all across the world.

From humble beginnings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to a now-renowned reputation in all corners of the music-loving globe, the man is a hit.

And today, American Songwriter is pleased to premiere the latest single and accompanying music video from G. Love. That song, “Laughing In The Sunshine,” marks the forthcoming release of G. Love’s next LP: Philadelphia Mississippi, which blends the sensibilities of his hometown with a region he’s long-drawn from—the south.

“I grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but I’ve spent my entire life steeped in the music of the Delta, so the idea that there was this whole other Philadelphia down there always fascinated me,” G. Love says of the album “For the last thirty years, I’ve wanted to make a pilgrimage—not just a musical one, but a spiritual one—to the heart of the blues, and that’s exactly what this album is.”

Produced by North Mississippi All-Stars’ Luther Dickinson and featuring artists like Alvin Youngblood Hart, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Cam Kimbrough, Tikyra Jackson, and Schoolly D, the new record mixes old school Hill Country and Delta Blues with new school hip-hop and funk. And G. Love’s newest single is emblematic of that.

Speaking about the new cut, G. Love says, “‘Laughing In The Sunshine’ was written with Chuck Treece and it’s a summertime classic, a cool glass of lemonade and love. Performed by an all-star cast including myself, Chuck, Luther Dickinson, Tikyra Jackson, Boo Mitchell, Amy Bellamy, and Sharisse Norman, it’s sure to get you off your seat and looking for a backyard BBQ to strut your stuff. Living, Loving, Laughing people all around enjoying a perfect day.”

Fans can check out the new single and video below and pre-order the new album, which drops on June 24, HERE.

Philadelphia Mississippi Track list:

1) Love From Philly (feat. Chuck Treece, Schoolly D and Trenton Ayers)

2) Mississippi (feat. Speech, Alvin Youngblood Hart and R.L. Boyce)

3) My Ball (feat. Freddie Foxx and Jontavious Willis)

4) Guitar Man (feat. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram)

5) Kickin’

6) HipHopHarpin’ (feat. Alvin Youngblood Hart)

7) Laughing In The Sunshine

8) I Ain’t Living (feat. Tikyra Jackson)

9) Lemonades (feat. Cam Kimbrough, Luther Dickinson and Chuck Treece)

10) If My Mind Don’t Change (feat. Sharde Thomas)

11) Sauce Up! (feat. Trenton Ayers)

12) The Philly Sound

13) Shouts Out

G. Love Tour Dates:

6/11 – Annapolis, MD – Bands in the Sands +

6/24 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Art Festival %

6/25 – Rochester, NY – Rochester Int’l Jazz Festival %

7/3 – Scranton, PA – The Peach Music Festival +

7/8 – Peoria, IL – Lakeview Park

7/9 – Jay, VT – Jeezum Crow Festival %

7/12 – Harwich, MA – Cape Cod Jazz Festival

7/15 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre #

7/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium #

7/17 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre #

7/19 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre #

7/20 – Rohnert Park, CA – SOMO Concerts #

7/22 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

7/23 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park #

7/24 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater #

7/26 – Whitefish, MT – The Remington Bar

7/28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre #

7/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden #

7/30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre #

7/31 – Breckenridge, CO – Riverwalk Center

8/3 – Kansas City, MO – The Record Bar

8/4 – Memphis, TN – The Crosstown Theater

8/5 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy #

8/6 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater #

8/7 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! #

8/9 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

8/10 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park #

8/12 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica #

8/13 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival #

8/14 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill #

8/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE #

8/18 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann #

8/19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

8/20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center #

8/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

8/23 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark #

8/25 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

8/26 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavillion #

8/27 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater #

8/28 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center #

8/30 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station #

8/31 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater #

9/1 – Isle of Palms, SC – The Windjammer

9/2 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre #

9/3 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park #

9/4 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

9/8 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater #

9/9 – Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall #

9/10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

+ G. Love & The Juice

% G. Love & Special Sauce

# G. Love solo supporting O.A.R. and Dispatch

Photo by Joe Navas, courtesy Missing Piece Group