Dolly Parton’s Grand Ole Opry Tribute Saves Its Most Emotional Moment for Last

The Grand Ole Opry tribute to Dolly Parton ended in the most meaningful way imaginable. Fans gathered at the iconic Nashville venue on Aug. 29 thought that Carly Pearce and Jelly Roll’s rendition of “9 To 5,” which included an appearance from every performer of the night, would be the final song of the late legend’s tribute concert.

That, however, was not the case. After Pearce et al. finished singing, all those on stage turned their backs to the crowd to watch the screen.

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There, they took in the real final song of the evening—Parton herself performing “I Will Always Love You” at the Opry in 2020.

“I just have so many people to thank. Some of those people are you, the fans, who have stood by me all these years,” Parton said in the clip. “It’s just been a wonderful life for me, and I appreciate all of you. This song kind of sums up how I feel about you. Thank you so much, and I will always love you.”

With that, Parton began singing her famous track. The audience was equally awed and mournful as they watched on, wiping away tears.

The Grand Ole Opry Remembers Dolly Parton

The evening was full of special moments. Before the show got underway, the Opry’s executive producer, Dan Rogers, gave a touching speech about Parton and her impact.

“Dolly’s connection to the Opry was personal and deep, because Dolly’s connection to the people of the Opry was personal and deep,” Rogers said, before noting that virtually every artist has some connection to the late singer.

Rogers began to wrap up his speech by making several promises on behalf of the Opry to the late Parton. He assured Parton that the Opry will keep her “music alive on this stage forever more,” that they will “keep making each other laugh, as you have done here for so many years,” and that they will continue “championing songwriters” as she did.

“We promise to keep dreaming, and we promise to keep making dreams come true for future generations who aspire to stand in that circle and sing. Most importantly, Dolly, we promise to be kind and generous,” he concluded. “… Dolly, there will never be another one like you. Not even close. We promise to never forget you, and we’ll think of you each step of the way.”

A moment of silence and a standing ovation followed, before the music took center stage. All of the night’s performers opted to either cover a Parton song, sing a song she herself had covered, or play one of their own tracks in her memory.

Notably, Bella Frantz, making her Grand Ole Opry debut, earned a standing ovation after singing “Where No One Stands Alone.” Elsewhere, Kathy Mattea took on the “thrill and scary honor” of covering “Jolene,” and Parton’s own niece, Jada Star, performed “The Orchard,” a track she and her famous aunt released in 2024.

Fans can stream the whole concert on YouTube to see those and all the other special moments from the show.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images