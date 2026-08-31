Brandi Carlile Honors Dolly Parton With Stunning Rendition of “I Will Always Love You” at Nashville Show

Brandi Carlile is paying tribute to Dolly Parton. During her headlining show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Carlile covered “I Will Always Love You” in the late Parton’s honor.

In fan video from the concert, Carlile delivered a stunning rendition of the iconic song. As she sang, photos of Parton were shown on the screen behind her.

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Brandi Carlile honoring Dolly Parton in Nashville with "I Will Always Love You" 💖 pic.twitter.com/aG5DWQNkvZ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 30, 2026

Following the show, Carlile took to Instagram to reflect on the evening.

“Last night in Nashville can’t be real. It took me all day to write this,” Carlile admitted in her post, before turning her attention to the late Parton.

“It’s impossible for me to cross the state line and not think of our beloved Dolly. I know we’re on our knees right now. But we were all together and it was one of the best nights of my life,” she wrote. “I hope our celebration of her made it up to heaven last night and that her family in attendance felt proud.”

Brandi Carlile Reveals Her Longtime Love for Dolly Parton

Carlile’s performance wasn’t the first time she spoke out about Parton’s death. Immediately after Parton died, Carlile reflected on the “Jolene” singer’s life and legacy in an Instagram post.

“Dolly had a way of deeply belonging to every one of us, and yet somehow still not being of this world,” Carlie wrote in part. “There’s really only one other person in human history I can think of who has held that light.I loved Dolly with all my heart.”

Before the women ever met, Carlile noted that she already loved Parton “because she took a risk and accepted me (and all of us) for being gay in a time where she didn’t need to say anything.”

“She has been asked to comment and speak on MANY things over the years… choosing only to speak on that which brings love and mercy to real people, and shutting down any line of questioning that won’t,” she wrote. “She never wavered on accepting anyone for who they were and who they were meant to be.”

Brandi Carlile Reflects on Dolly Parton’s Legacy

After they got the opportunity to meet, Carlile noted that she came to love Parton “for being obscenely generous, whip smart and possessing the kind of otherworldly discernment I’ll never stop chasing.”

“Dolly was the boss to beat all bosses and I’m one of the lucky few to experience that side of her,” she wrote. “She was a musician’s musician, with expectations higher than the scariest roller coaster at Dollywood! A bona fide rockstar, a preacher and the quickest comedian I ever took a shot from.”

“And yet I’m nobody and everyone all at once,” Carlile continued. “Just a heartbroken Dolly fan at the end of the day with a head full of memories, prayers and songs left behind by a big breasted angel with a twinkle in her eye and the whole world in her hands.”

Carlile concluded, “Thank you Dolly – you changed the whole world and never let it change you. Your faith is a light. You are the standard bearer. Put in a good word for us all with your god and help us in whatever way you can from where you most certainly are.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame