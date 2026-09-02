Wynonna Judd Earns Back-to-Back Standing Ovations After Rocking the Ryman With Lynyrd Skynyrd and Heart Covers

Wynonna Judd knows how to rock. Before the legendary country star even made her way onto the Ryman stage for the second-ever Rock the Ryman event, the Nashville crowd was on their feet to celebrate her appearance.

The pre-set standing ovation seemed to stun and delight the singer, who took in the gesture for a moment, before jokingly telling the crowd to “knock it off.”

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As she prepared to get into her two-song set, Wynonna stated, “I’m country but I like to rock.” She proved that to be the case as she began performing a stirring rendition of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird.”

The incredible performance had both small moments and big ones, all of which equally awed the crowd. By the time Wynonna wrapped up the song, the audience was once again on their feet.

The standing ovation trend continued after Wynonna’s second and final performance of the night, her take on Heart’s hit, “Rock and Roll.”

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Wynonna was one of several artists who took the stage for the Sept. 1 event, which was hosted by John Oates. Sam Bush, Rome of Sublime, Maggie Rose, Gregg Allman, Yola, and The War & Treaty also performed during the concert.

Before the star-studded show, American Songwriter spoke to Oates about why he wanted to get involved with the concert, which was held in partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“At this point in my career, I’m not as excited about conventional touring or traditional touring anymore. I still do it, but I want to do unique, interesting things,” he said. “If they come my way and it’s fun and it’s challenging, that’s kind of what I want to do. This fits perfectly into that.”

The event, which benefitted the Hall’s educational efforts, is a reflection of Nashville’s growth from a city known for country music, to one that celebrates all genres, Oates said.

“It’s really a perfect reflection of how Nashville has evolved… [and] has become a mecca for all sorts of music… It’s not just country music. It’s more than that. There’s hip hop, there’s rock, there’s Americana, there’s blues, there’s folk, and so on and so forth.” he said. “I think an event like this in such a traditional venue just shows you how open-minded [the city is], and how Nashville has spread its wings to embrace all these other styles of music.”

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