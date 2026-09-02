Gregg Allman’s Son Channels His Dad With Two Allman Brothers Band Classics at the Ryman

Devon Allman just did his dad proud. The singer took the stage at the second-ever Rock the Ryman show, and performed two tracks by his father and uncle’s band, Allman Brothers Band.

Allman started his two-song set by telling the Nashville crowd that his father, Gregg Allman, “wrote about 100 songs and didn’t keep one of them until this one.” That song is “Melissa,” which his dad penned years before The Allman Brothers Band released it in 1972.

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Allman captivated the crowd during the performance, and their awe only grew when he moved on to his second and and final song.

Before he started playing “One Way Out,” Allman instructed the crowd to get on their feet. They happily did so, singing and clapping along throughout the high-energy performance.

What to Know About the Rock the Ryman Show

Allman was one of several artists who took the stage for the Sept. 1 event, which was hosted by John Oates. Sam Bush, Rome of Sublime, Maggie Rose, Yola, The War & Treaty, and Wynonna also performed during the concert.

Ahead of the show, American Songwriter spoke to Oates about why he wanted to get involved with the concert, which benefitted the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s educational efforts.

“At this point in my career, I’m not as excited about conventional touring or traditional touring anymore. I still do it, but I want to do unique, interesting things,” he said. “If they come my way and it’s fun and it’s challenging, that’s kind of what I want to do. This, this fits perfectly into that.”

The event, which was held in partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is a reflection of Nashville’s growth from a city known for country music, to one that celebrates all genres.

“It’s really a perfect reflection of how Nashville has evolved… [and] has become a mecca for all sorts of music… It’s not just country music. It’s more than that. There’s hip hop, there’s rock, there’s Americana, there’s blues, there’s folk, and so on and so forth.” Oates said. “I think an event like this in such a traditional venue just shows you how open-minded [the city is], and how Nashville has spread its wings to embrace all these other styles of music.”

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